No district in the state is educationally backward, says School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh

December 19, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Namakkal

The various schemes implemented by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin have ensured that no district in the state is educationally backward, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Tuesday.

The Minister participated in a function and distributed Kanavu Asiriyar (dream teacher) awards to teachers in the district.

Speaking at the event, Minister Anbil Mahesh said that measures have been taken by the government to restore normalcy in the four districts affected by the North East Monsoon and that the government was actively engaged in rescue work. Expressing his satisfaction at the decision taken in Namakkal Kavignar Maligai being implemented in the district he said, “The Kanavu Asiryar Award is being awarded to 379 teachers from government schools across the state. This award is a recognition of the role teachers play in shaping the future of students.”

“While visiting government schools in 115 out of 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, we found teachers engaged in various activities to develop the learning ability of the students. In Coimbatore, we saw a visually impaired teacher bring about a new approach to teaching. At Kavimani Desiga Vinayagam Government School in Nagercoil, a math teacher has written formulas on a tree there so that students, while playing, can also study mathematical formulas. The school education department takes teachers who perform well on foreign tours, and this year, arrangements have been made to take 55 teachers on foreign tours,” the Minister added.

Like the previous year, the Chief Minister will open 1.000 new classrooms to improve the infrastructure in government schools, and steps will be taken to confer the Kanavu Asiriyar Award to teachers every year on the occasion of former Education Minister K. Anbazhagan’s birthday (December 19), the Minister added.

Minister of Forests M. Mathiventhan, School Education Department Secretary J. Kumaragurubaran, Director of School Education G. Arivoli, Namakkal District Collector S. Uma, MP A.K.P. Chinraj, MLA P. Ramalingam and other officials participated.