No discrimination or division since Modi’s election as PM, says Governor

‘The paradigm of India’s development and growth has undergone fundamental changes since 2014’

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Monday said that since the election of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister in 2014, “the whole country is looked at as an organic whole” without any discrimination or division on the lines of religion, race, geography, caste and creed. He said such divisions led to regional imbalances and social tensions.

The Governor was speaking at the inauguration of a two-day conference of Vice-Chancellors of universities in Tamil Nadu, at Raj Bhavan in Udhagamandalam. “The paradigm of India’s development and growth has undergone fundamental changes since 2014, with the new national leadership,” he said, adding that over the last seven years, there had been a radical and revolutionary transformation of the country.

“Under the vision and leadership of our Prime Minister, our nation is emerging as a united, glorious, self-reliant India, with the motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas - all-inclusive growth, in which every citizen is an active participant in the growth story and also the rightful recipient of its benefits. It’s a mass movement,” he said.

He said that with the “digital India revolution” and projects such as the [Pradhan Mantri] Jan Dhan Yojana, as part of which more than 450 million people have opened bank accounts, it had been possible to transfer the benefits of welfare schemes directly to the citizens without the intervention of middlemen.

Speaking about the two-day conference of Vice-Chancellors, Mr. Ravi said it was “historic” as it was taking place on the 75 th year of India’s Independence. He said he hoped that the V-Cs, who were the “thought leaders” of the country, would deliberate and come up with ideas and action plans for the “resurgence” of the education system, “which will ensure that our youth become more confident and productive to compete and conquer the world”.

The Governor called upon V-Cs to come up with innovations within the existing constraints and limitations to “transform higher education in ways to meet the aspirations and expectations of students”.

M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, Union Grants Commission, in his special address, said the UGC had been formulating various measures to transform the higher education sector and make it more effective and efficient. He added that 70% of the students in the country who study Arts, Science and Commerce find it difficult to get jobs, and this should be looked into and addressed seriously by the academic society. “The National Educational Policy is a roadmap and a visionary and constructive document with actionable points for transforming the education system to be in tune with the expectations and aspirations of students and also meet the needs of the country,” he said.

A special address was delivered by Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho Corporation. Anandrao V. Patil, Secretary to the Governor, K. Pitchumani, V-C of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, V-Cs of State, Central and private universities, professors and associate professors from various universities, dignitaries, high officials of State government, officials and staff of Raj Bhavan were present at the conference, a press release from Raj Bhavan said.