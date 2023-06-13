ADVERTISEMENT

No discrepancies in grain stock in Dharmapuri warehouse: TNCSC MD S. Prabhakar

June 13, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - DHARMAPURI 

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation Managing Director S. Prabhakar inspecting the warehouse at Vettralaikaranpallam in Dharmapuri on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 The Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), S. Prabhakar, who inspected the grain storage warehouse at Vettralaikaranpalam in A. Jettihalli in Dharmapuri, submitted a report on Tuesday that there were no discrepancies in the grain levels.

Mr.Prabhakar carried out the inspectiondays after a thorough inventory of the grains was conducted by the civil supplies vigilance teams acting on rumours that several thousand metric tonnes of grains went missing from the warehouse.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Prabhakar said that a total of 22,273 tonnes of grains in 5,56,947 bags were received as stock in February.  The grains were dispatched to 80 rice mills across the district.  The loss of grains, calculated upon complete liquidation of stock taking into account the moisture contamination of the grains, were within the permissible limits.

Further, the administration has identified 10 acres of land for setting up a closed warehouse. The administration will prepare a detailed project report , he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US