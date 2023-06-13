HamberMenu
No discrepancies in grain stock in Dharmapuri warehouse: TNCSC MD S. Prabhakar

June 13, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - DHARMAPURI 

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation Managing Director S. Prabhakar inspecting the warehouse at Vettralaikaranpallam in Dharmapuri on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation Managing Director S. Prabhakar inspecting the warehouse at Vettralaikaranpallam in Dharmapuri on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 The Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), S. Prabhakar, who inspected the grain storage warehouse at Vettralaikaranpalam in A. Jettihalli in Dharmapuri, submitted a report on Tuesday that there were no discrepancies in the grain levels.

Mr.Prabhakar carried out the inspectiondays after a thorough inventory of the grains was conducted by the civil supplies vigilance teams acting on rumours that several thousand metric tonnes of grains went missing from the warehouse.

Mr. Prabhakar said that a total of 22,273 tonnes of grains in 5,56,947 bags were received as stock in February.  The grains were dispatched to 80 rice mills across the district.  The loss of grains, calculated upon complete liquidation of stock taking into account the moisture contamination of the grains, were within the permissible limits.

Further, the administration has identified 10 acres of land for setting up a closed warehouse. The administration will prepare a detailed project report , he said.

