No development works carried out in ward, says DMK councillor in Erode

April 28, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - ERODE

DMK councillor K. Sri Aathi Sridhar (ward 8), during the urgent council meeting held here on Friday, said that no works to improve basic amenities were carried out in his ward in the last one year and that people questioned him for failing to fulfil the election promises.

The meeting, chaired by Mayor S. Nagarathinam, began in the presence of Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj and Corporation Commissioner P. Janaki Raveendran.

Mr. Sri Aathi Sridhar said that during the election campaign, they assured people that drainage and road facility would be improved in the ward. “Even after one year, no works to improve basic amenities were carried out,” he said.

The ‘Makkalai Thedi Mayor’ scheme by which the Mayor would be visiting each ward and listen to the problems of people for rectification did not happen. “School buildings and anganwadi centres are in deplorable condition and the Mayor did not inspect them so far,” he said. He added that the works being carried out in the Corporation’s Central Bus Stand were of poor quality.

Executive Engineer Vijayakumar said the materials used for construction under the Smart Cities Project in the bus stand were subject to inspection and approvals from third parties and added that only quality materials were used. A few councillors pointed out the poor drainage facility in their wards and wanted desilting works carried out regularly.

AIADMK councillor and leader of the Opposition S.D. Thangamuthu pointed out the problems in dumping garbage on the roads and the delay in clearing it. Officials said each ward would receive four compactors on June 1 after which transportation of solid waste would be effectively carried out.

Mr. Thangamuthu said while roads coming under Erode (East) Assembly constituency were re-laid before the by-election, damaged roads in Erode (West) Assembly constituency were neglected and staged a walkout along with four other AIADMK councillors. A total of 26 resolutions were passed in the meeting.