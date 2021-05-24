Coimbatore

‘No deaths due to lack of oxygen in Tiruppur dt.’

There have been no deaths of COVID-19 patients due to lack of medical oxygen in Tiruppur district so far, asserted Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Monday.

He inspected the COVID-19 care centre (CCC) set up at the Government Arts and Science College, Palladam, in the presence of Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan. The Minister told mediapersons the district currently had adequate oxygen for COVID-19 patients. “In a few days, there will be a surplus supply of oxygen,” he said.

Amid the week-long complete lockdown, the public must use e-registration only for essential purposes and the State government would closely monitor vehicle movement, Mr. Saminathan said. He denied rumours that AIADMK MLAs from Tiruppur district had been boycotting the State government events.

The CCC at the Palladam Government Arts and Science College had 75 beds at present and would soon be increased to 150 beds, Mr. Saminathan said following the inspection.

May 24, 2021

