No COVID-19 spread within Tiruppur district: Minister

Tiruppur

18 June 2020 22:37 IST

The recent COVID-19 positive cases in Tiruppur district are those who came from other districts and there is no spread within the district, said Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan here on Thursday.

He chaired a review meeting presided over by District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan on the COVID-19 precautionary measures undertaken in the district. After the meeting, the Minister said all those, who were coming to Tiruppur district by road, were screened at the 42 check-posts on the district borders.

“Many from Chennai and its neighbouring districts wish to return to their hometowns and we are allowing them only after screening,” he said. A total of 1,850 beds in government hospitals were ready for COVID-19 patients in the district, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan also launched a mobile application developed by college students to track those under house quarantine. Titled ‘Tiruppur Health Heroes’, the application was developed by N. Gokul and S. Aswath, final-year computer science engineering students of Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College, Coimbatore, in three weeks.

Using geo location, the application would track the individuals placed under quarantine and alert the officials if they violated the quarantine norms, Mr. Gokul said. This was developed upon the request made to the college by the Tiruppur district administration in May for aiding in quarantine management, he told The Hindu.

“The data will be disclosed with only a set of individuals and not with anyone else,” Mr. Gokul said when asked about any potential privacy issues in the application. The app would also allow those quarantined to place orders for groceries and access helpline numbers, he noted.