No COVID-19 deaths in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

08 September 2020 21:29 IST

After nearly two months, Coimbatore district did not report any COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while it reported 446 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 19,948.

Cases from the Corporation limits accounted for more than 70% of the district’s fresh cases, according to Health Department sources.

While no death was reported in Tiruppur district too after August 31, Salem reported the death of six persons aged 24, 60, 62, 67, 53, 69 on Tuesday.

Deputy Director of Health Services (Coimbatore) G. Ramesh Kumar said the COVID-19 death rate of Coimbatore district had come down to 1.6 %. He cited multiple measures implemented by the Health Department to detect positive patients early such as checking patients with pulse oximeter in private testing laboratories, door-to-door surveys and setting up of screening centres as reasons for the decline.

Warning

After a video showing asymptomatic patients playing cards inside a COVID-19 Care Centre went viral, Dr. Kumar warned that patients indulging in such activities would be sent into home isolation and a officer would be appointed to monitor them.

Tiruppur reported 142 cases, taking the district’s tally to 3,792. A total of 77 patients were discharged.

Of the 164 cases reported in Salem, 162 were indigenous including 113 in the Salem Corporation limits. Two patients returned from Villupuram and Dharmapuri.

In Namakkal, 94 persons tested positive, of which 20 returned from Erode, Salem, Karur, Tiruchi and Chennai.

Erode district reported 121 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 4,082. A total of 226 persons were discharged on Tuesday, and 1,157 are under treatment.

In the Nilgiris, 76 people tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 1,989, with 1,567 people having recovered so far. Krishnagiri reported 83 cases and Dharmapuri 59.