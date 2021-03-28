‘No COVID-19 clusters in the Nilgiris’

Despite the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the district over the last few weeks, the health department in the district said that there are no major outbreaks in the district so far.

Top officials from the health department said that only three areas in Udhagamandalam block had three cases reported in a small area. “These three areas have been designated as containment zones to try and limit the spread of COVID-19,” said an official from the department.

When contacted, P. Balusamy, Deputy Director of Health Services, Nilgiris district, said that the average number of cases was hovering between 10-20 cases per day in the district. He said that so far, there were no major clusters reported anywhere in the Nilgiris, and most of the people who were testing positive had travel histories.

The district administration is also continuing to impose restrictions on mass gatherings in closed spaces, such as in wedding halls and places of worship, to minimise the risk of an outbreak occurring in the district. E-registration for tourists visiting the Nilgiris continues to be mandatory.

On Sunday, 21 people tested positive for COVID-19.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,621. The number of deaths in the district stood at 50 in the Nilgiris on Sunday while 126 people are undergoing treatment.