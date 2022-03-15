No COVID-19 cases in Erode, Salem
No COVID-19 cases were reported in Erode and Salem districts on Tuesday.
In Erode, five persons were discharged and 20 persons were under treatment. In Salem, three persons were discharged and 14 persons were under treatment.
In Namakkal, two COVID-19 cases were reported, which took the overall tally to 67,996. While one person was discharged, eight persons continue to be under treatment.
Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri saw three cases each on Tuesday.
