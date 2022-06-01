No COVID-19 case in Erode
No case of COVID-19 was reported in Erode district on Wednesday.
No fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem and Namakkal districts on Wednesday. As per the bulletin, there are six active cases in Salem and one in Namakkal.
Krishnagiri reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and the number of active cases stood at 4.
No fresh cases were reported in Dharmapuri.
