No contraband seized during raid at Coimbatore Prison

No contraband was seized during the surprise check at Coimbatore Central Prison on Friday, which was carried out as part of State-wide operations at prisons.

An officer from the Prison Department said that the surprise searches began at 6 a.m. and concluded at around 7.40 a.m. Nearly 150 police personnel from the Prison Department and Coimbatore City Police were involved in the 100-minute-long search operation, where all the main blocks in the prison’s premises including the tower block, high-security block, sub-jail, prison hospital and special prison for women were searched for the presence of any contraband.

With Coimbatore Central Prison housing around 1,880 inmates including 1,800 men and 80 women, the premises will be monitored continuously for the next few days following the surprise checks, the officer said.