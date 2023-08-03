HamberMenu
No conflict with Lt. Governor, says Puducherry Chief Minister

August 03, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said there was no conflict with Lieutenant Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The Puducherry Chief Minister was in Salem on Thursday to offer prayer at the Appa Paithiyam Swamy temple in Suramangalam. He told reporters there was no conflict with the Governor, and both of them were working together for the development of Puducherry. Due to the 10% reservation for government school students in medical admission, students from poor families in Puducherry would benefit, Mr. Rangasamy added.

