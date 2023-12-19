GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No confidence motion passed against DMK panchayat union chairperson in Salem

December 19, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Councillors of Gangavalli panchayat union, including the DMK councillors, brought a no-confidence motion against the DMK panchayat union chairperson, and all of them voted against her.

B. Priya of Nagiyampatti near Gangavalli in Salem contested as an AIADMK candidate in the 2019 local body elections and was elected councillor and later panchayat union chairperson. In January 2022, she joined the DMK in the presence of Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru.

Meanwhile, of the total 11 councillors, nine - five DMK councillors and four AIADMK councillors - raised various allegations against Ms. Priya and submitted a petition to Salem Collector S. Karmegam in October to bring a no confidence motion against her.

On Monday, the no confidence motion was brought against the chairperson in the presence of Attur Revenue Divisional Officer Ramesh. One DMK councillor did not participate and except Ms. Priya, all the nine councillors voted against her and passed the resolution.

Mr. Ramesh said a report would be sent to the District Collector and he would take further action in this issue.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.