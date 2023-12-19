No confidence motion passed against DMK panchayat union chairperson in Salem

December 19, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Salem

Councillors of Gangavalli panchayat union, including the DMK councillors, brought a no-confidence motion against the DMK panchayat union chairperson, and all of them voted against her.

B. Priya of Nagiyampatti near Gangavalli in Salem contested as an AIADMK candidate in the 2019 local body elections and was elected councillor and later panchayat union chairperson. In January 2022, she joined the DMK in the presence of Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru.

Meanwhile, of the total 11 councillors, nine - five DMK councillors and four AIADMK councillors - raised various allegations against Ms. Priya and submitted a petition to Salem Collector S. Karmegam in October to bring a no confidence motion against her.

On Monday, the no confidence motion was brought against the chairperson in the presence of Attur Revenue Divisional Officer Ramesh. One DMK councillor did not participate and except Ms. Priya, all the nine councillors voted against her and passed the resolution.

Mr. Ramesh said a report would be sent to the District Collector and he would take further action in this issue.