No complaint received regarding excess fare collection by omni bus operators in Coimbatore: Transport department

November 15, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Omni bus operators in Coimbatore region had, by and large, refrained from “surge pricing” of fares for Deepavali festival, according to officials of Transport Department.

The department has not received any complaint from the travelling public, a field-level official said.

In addition to the Transport Department placing flex boards at the omni bus stand and and a few other boarding points for lodging complaints through WhatsApp: 9384808304, about excess fare, the All Omni Bus Owners Association had also released a fare chart for all routes capping the maximum fare.

“The action taken by the Transport department at the time of Ayudha Puja holidays seems to have delivered the desired impact,” the official said.

In an operation spanning three days, the department seized 22 omni buses that had violated the contract carriage permit norms and for charging excess fare by indulging in surge pricing.

The department had instructed aggrieved passengers to furnish particulars such as name, contact number, fare details, photograph of the ticket, date of travel, destination, and vehicle number, in the event of being excessively charged.

However, there has been no complaint from the side of passengers.

According to a Coimbatore-based omni bus operator, the Transport Department is in the process of reining in omni buses registered in other States for keeping a better tab on the fares. A sizeable number of buses operate with Nagaland registration.

Omni buses registered in other States will have to re-register in Tamil Nadu by December 16 to continue operating, official sources said.