‘No complaint of surge pricing by omni buses in Coimbatore district so far’

No complaint has been communicated officially so far from the side of travellers in Coimbatore district to the Transport Department about collection of excess fares, during the Deepavali holidays, going by the feedback of Transport Department.

The district administration had earlier reached out to travellers stating that complaints about excess fare levy by omni buses or shortcomings in the services could be conveyed to the Control Room functioning at the Collectorate over helpline 1077 or 0422-2306051/ 9384808304.

“We conducted checks on the buses, and will be doing it again during the weekend when people will be returning from their destinations. So far, there has been no complaint,” a Regional Transport Officer in Coimbatore said.

It was to control the surge pricing that the omni bus operators’ associations had, by themselves, set the highest permissible fare for air-conditioned sleeper buses, semi-sleeper buses, and non air-conditioned buses. The grouse of passengers commenting on the fares being charged on social media platforms has been that the amounts collected were more than the specified limits in the buses operated between Coimbatore and Chennai.

For instance, the fare charged, according to the passengers, was close to ₹3,400 for a one-way trip in an air-conditioned sleeper bus, against the capped figure of about ₹2,500. Likewise, for non-AC tickets, fares in the range of ₹2,000 were being charged by some of the buses, against the maximum fare of a little over ₹1,700 fixed by the omni bus operators’ associations.

Nevertheless, there is a procedural difficulty for the department in handling the issue. The scope for the government to fix the maximum permissible fare does not exist since the omni buses remain to be contract carriers. The fares could be specified only for stage carriers, Coimbatore Consumer Cause secretary K. Kathirmathiyon, said, explaining that the pricing was all about demand-supply dynamics.

Transport Department officials believe that the likelihood for the omni bus operators to charge exorbitant fares was much lesser this year owing to the large number of buses operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Coimbatore Ltd., to Chennai and various other destinations.

As many as 2,495 special services were operated for a few days until the eve of Deepavali from the bus stands at Singanallur, Sulur, Gandhipuram, Ukkadam, Mettupalayam, Saibaba Colony, and Pollachi.

