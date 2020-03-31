‘No community transmission in Tiruppur district’

Following the completion of a door-to-door survey in Tiruppur district for COVID-19 symptoms, no evidence of community transmission was found among the residents yet.

Top sources from the district administration told The Hindu the exercise involved surveying 27,236 residents. Although 52 were found to be having fever, no COVID-19 symptoms were found.

Nearly 280 staff members from the Health Department and the district administration were split into 70 screening teams for this survey, which was completed on Sunday, according to the sources.

The survey was done for the residences in the containment and buffer zones demarcated around the residence of the district’s first COVID-19 positive case in Tiruppur city, the sources added.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare demarcated a five-km radius around the residence of the positive case as the containment zone along with additional two-km radius as the buffer zone.

Surveys to check whether the residents in these zones showed COVID-19 symptoms would be carried out.