No clarity on launch date of Avinashi-Athikadavu project as yet

July 12, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - COIMBATORE

: The last word on the formal commissioning of the ₹ 1624.82-crore Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme for cultivating 24,468 acres of in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode districts, is not yet out.

Against the backdrop of talks doing the rounds that the scheme entailing use of surplus 1.5 tmc surplus water from Kalingarayan anicut will be commissioned on August 15, there is confirmation from both representatives of farmer associations and officials that no official information to that effect has been received by the Water Resources Department.

Last month, the final works at water stations in Annur and Ellapalayam. “The trial runs are still underway. The leakages and breakages of pipelines are yet to be rectified in over 300 out of the 1,045 water bodies connected through the scheme for recharge of ground water,” Athikadavu Sampath, functionary of a farmers’ association said.

Considering the importance of the project, Special Project Division, Avinashi, and Special Project Division, Perundurai, were formed for carrying out the ground water recharge and drinking water supply scheme, under the supervision of Chief Engineer, Water Resources Department, Coimbatore region.

The launch of the scheme has been postponed thrice, according to Mr. Sampath.

It was first planned in January, and subsequently in April. However, it may take well over a month for the pending works to get completed, official sources indicated.

There is enormous anticipation from farmers for early commissioning of the scheme in view of the drastic depletion of ground water.

The scheme will link a total of 1,045 water bodies: 32 lakes maintained by Water Resources Department, 42 by panchayat unions, and 971 ponds and wells, paving way for substantial recharge of aquifer.