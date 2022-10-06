No chance for party to reunite, says Edappadi Palaniswami

The Hindu Bureau
October 06, 2022 21:12 IST

AIADMK interim general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said that there will be no place for betrayers in the party, on Thursday. “I want to put a full stop to the speculation that all should unite again,” he added.

In response to leaders from former O. Panneerselvam’s camp urging the party to re-unite, Mr. Palaniswami stated that there was no chance of that. “Through this media briefing, I want to put a full stop to that speculation. There is no place for people who are trying to bring a bad name to the party and are acting on behalf of someone else. Cadre alone will run the party as leaders.”

When asked about former Minister R. Vaithilingam’s comments that the BJP may interfere in trying to re-unite the AIADMK, Mr. Palaniswami said it shows how the Panneerselvam camp ran a party. Elections for the AIADMK general secretary post would be conducted after the cases in the Supreme Court are disposed off, Mr. Palaniswami added.

Replying to the comments of Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy about women’s free bus travel, Mr. Palaniswami said this comment from a senior Minister was unfortunate.

