‘No cases of auction of local body posts in Coimbatore district’

There have been no cases of auctioning of local body posts in the 12 Panchayat Unions of Coimbatore district, Collector K. Rajamani said here on Saturday.

Addressing mediapersons on the poll preparations, Mr. Rajamani said stringent action would be taken against persons indulging in such practices. “I hope such a situation will not arise,” he said.

Mr. Rajamani said zonal teams had been formed to monitor the election process. Karamadai Panchayat Union would have the most number of zonal teams (15) while Sarcar Samakulam Panchayat Union would have the least number of teams (four). As the local body elections would be held only for the rural local bodies, the model code of conduct would be in force only in the rural areas, and not in the urban areas. However, if any code violation pertaining to rural local bodies was done in urban areas (municipalities and Corporation), it would be investigated.

Barring Madukkarai and Sarcar Samakulam Panchayat Unions, 84 polling booths were found to be sensitive in the rest of the 10 Panchayat Unions upon consultation with the District Police, he said. A micro-observer would be appointed in these sensitive booths. The Collector said 18 flying squads (three squads per two Panchayat Unions) had been formed.

A total of 3,46,350 voters would cast their votes in five Panchayat Unions in the first phase of polling on December 27 and 5,47,295 voters would vote in seven Panchayat Unions in the second phase on December 30.

The first two stages of randomisation of the 12,336 polling personnel had been completed and the third would be done a day prior to the polling. Training for the personnel would take place in three phases starting from December 15, he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Rajamani chaired an all-party meeting with the representatives of political parties, to discuss poll preparations and the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.