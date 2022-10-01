‘No case registered against woman who wanted to pay for her travel in Coimbatore’

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Saturday refuted the claim that a case was registered against a senior citizen who insisted on paying for her travel on a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus.

A senior citizen from Madukkarai in the district on board a TNSTC bus insisted that the bus conductor give her ticket for her travel. The conductor said that the State Government had been providing free transportation for women in certain TNSTC buses.

The woman insisted on paying for her travel. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

On Saturday, there were claims on social media that a case was registered against the elderly woman.

BJP State president K. Annamalai condemned the filing of a case against the woman in a tweet.

District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan told presspersons that no such case was registered in any of the police stations in the district. He also said that the police would investigate the spread of fake news about the incident.