No case of COVID-19 in Erode
No case of COVID-19 was reported in Erode district on Thursday while one person continue to be under treatment.
One new case each was reported in Salem and Namakkal on Thursday. As per bulletin, there are four active cases in Salem and two in Namakkal.
