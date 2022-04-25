Coimbatore

No case of COVID-19 in Erode

No case of COVID-19 was reported in Erode district on Monday. While one person was discharged, two persons continue to be under treatment. 

Only one new COVID-19 positive case was reported in Salem on Monday. No new case was reported in Namakkal. As per bulletin, there are three active cases in Salem and one in Namakkal.


