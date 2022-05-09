No case of COVID-19 in Erode district
No case of COVID-19 was reported in Erode district on Monday.
One new COVID-19 positive case was reported in Namakkal on Monday. No new case was reported in Salem and Dharmapuri. As per the bulletin, there are three active cases in Salem and two in Namakkal.
Krishnagiri reported one new COVID-19 case on Monday.
