No case of COVID-19 in districts

No case of COVID-19 was reported in Erode district on Thursday. One person continues to be under treatment.

No new positive cases were reported in Salem and Namakkal. As per bulletin, there are three active cases in Salem, and two in Namakkal.

Krishnagiri recorded no fresh case while one person is currently infected in the district. The total number of COVID infections in the district as of date stood at 59,636.

Dharmapuri recorded no fresh case and the total number of infections in the district as of date stood at 36,191.