No cakewalk for AIADMK in Palacodde this time

Krishnagiri

04 April 2021 00:13 IST

Palacodde is predominantly into farming, with sugarcane and tomato being the primary crops alongside paddy, coconuts, and flowers. With a farm-based economy, the process-side lags and the lack of affiliated agro-based industries are the main concerns for the cultivators here. A cold storage facility for tomatoes remains to see fruition here.

The constituency is also drought prone. Poor rainfall and the resultant drought axed cane production that Palacodde Sugar Cooperative Mill did not take up crushing this year for want of cane.

Palacodde has long demanded irrigation schemes linking from Ennekolputhur (Krishnagiri) to Thumballahalli dam; Aliyaalam dam to Tulchetti lake; and Jathalavau channel extension to Pullikarai – to tackle the drought. Ennekolputur project was hastily hatched up in an election year and notification was issued only recently.

Advertising

Advertising

Minister for Higher Education K.P. Anbalagan has had winning streak, holding the constituency for four straight terms since 2001. If anti-incumbency is a challenge, his run is equally dogged by the drought of Palacodde and the inability to deliver the promised irrigation schemes.

The drought is seen as a result of the AIADMK government’s failure to implement the irrigation schemes and the Minister is seen as the face of that failure, since the irrigation schemes were part of his poll promise in 2016. Kongu Vellalar community that is second only to the Vanniyars in population in the constituency has been hit hard by the drought as land holders.

In addition, there is resentment of under-representation amid Kongu Vellalars for not receiving candidature even in the neighbouring constituency of Paapireddypatti, where they are a sizeable population. The blame for it has been laid on Mr. Anbalagan, who is said to have pushed for Vanniyar candidate in all, but one reserved constituency.

The vote bank is led by Vanniyars by over a lakh population (48.30%), followed by Kongu Vellalars (15.50%), Adidravidars (13.80%), Muslims (4.80%), Chettiars (5.20%) and others.

The AIADMK has relied on the Vanniyar votes of the AIADMK and the PMK. But, the community’s votes are split with the DMK too. In addition, there is also degree of distrust amid the PMK supporters over the defeat of their leader Anbumani Ramadoss in the Lok Sabha elections, allegedly caused by the lackadaisical participation of the AIADMK.

The DMK has fielded P.K. Murugan, an office-bearer in its lawyer’s wing for the second time after his loss in 2016. A Vellalar Gownder, Mr. Murugan is riding high on “sympathy” wave that he is well expected to garner the community votes in full. He is also expecting to garner the votes of the Muslims and the Adi Dravidars, with neither community expected to go with the AIADMK. An essentially two-cornered contest, Palacodde is no cakewalk for the high-profile incumbent.