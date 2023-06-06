No breakthrough yet in mosque attack case in Coimbatore district

June 06, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

More than three months after two unidentified men hurled a molotov cocktail at a mosque near Madukkarai in Coimbatore district, the police are yet to make a breakthrough in the investigation.

As per the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Madukkarai police, two men, aged around 30, came on a two-wheeler and one of them hurled a molotov cocktail at a mosque at Annai Nagar in Arisipalayam around 10.45 p.m. on February 12 this year. Only a watchman was on duty at the mosque when the attack took place. Though the watchman, Thangavelu, chased the two men, they sped away on the two-wheeler.

A complaint lodged by Kizhar Mohammed of Annai Nagar said that the mosque was built in 2012 for the Muslim residents in the locality.

The police registered the FIR against two unidentified men under Section 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hundred or [in case of agricultural produce] ten rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.

A police officer said the investigation into the incident was ongoing and the police were yet to trace the attackers.

Man arrested for attack on TNSTC bus

The Ukkadam police in Coimbatore city have arrested a man for hurling stones at a TNSTC bus on September 22 last year, following the nationwide arrests of Popular Front of India leaders by the National Investigation Agency. The arrested was identified as Rahmathullah Harsath (32), a resident of Super Garden at South Ukkadam.

According to the police, Harsath and S. Shajahan (41) of Anbu Nagar at South Ukkadam hurled stones at a TNSTC bus plying on Gandhipuram – Narasipuram route (No 21 A) when it reached near the parking area of Ganapathy Silks on September 22. The rear windscreen of the bus was damaged in the attack. Shajahan was arrested by the police a week after the attack.