No bird flu case reported in Erode district: Collector

Erode

07 January 2021 22:20 IST

Collector C. Kathiravan has said that there is no bird flu case reported in the district and said that 50 Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) were kept ready to monitor and take necessary steps to prevent the flu from spreading to birds in the district.

Mr. Kathiravan said that the bird flu is affecting ducks and other birds in Kerala and in the absence of a vaccine, only biosecurity measures will ensure protection for birds. He said that the Department of Animal Husbandry is inspecting poultry farms, Vellode Bird Sanctuary and other poultries reared at open places and is lifting samples. He said that 50 teams, comprising veterinary doctors, livestock inspectors, attenders, revenue officials, were formed and kept ready to act if an outbreak is reported.

The Collector asked poultry farmers not to purchase chicks, ducks, eggs, feeds and ingredients for manufacturing poultry feeds from Kerala and keep the premises clean. “If eggs, ducks or chickens were brought from Kerala in the past one month, it should be destroyed”, he said.

He said that if any death is reported in poultry, it should be immediately buried in a disposal pit and Chlorine dioxide should be sprayed on the farm premises. If birds die under mysterious circumstances, Assistant Director, Poultry Diseases Diagnostic Laboratory, Erode, should be immediately alerted at 0424-2255223, he said.

Mr. Kathiravan said that poultry farmers should desist from visiting other poultry farms and bird sanctuaries and should avoid visitors to their farms.