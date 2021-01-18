No adverse reactions reported so far: Tiruppur Collector

Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan taking the Covishield vaccine shot at the T.S.K. Corporation Urban Primary Health Centre in Tiruppur on Monday.

Tiruppur

18 January 2021 23:50 IST

With the COVID-19 vaccination drive being under way across the State, Tiruppur District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said that no adverse reactions due to vaccination were reported in the district as of Monday.

After taking Covishield vaccine shot at the T.S.K. Corporation Urban Primary Health Centre on Tiruppur-Avinashi Road on Monday afternoon, he told mediapersons the frontline workers must not believe in rumours regarding the safety of vaccines. Noting that the number of frontline workers who were vaccinated in Tiruppur district had increased on Monday, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said the district administration would focus on “covering all those who have registered” in the CoWIN portal.

He told The Hindu he took the vaccine shot to motivate the frontline workers to come forward for the vaccination. “From the first day of the lockdown, I have also been on the frontline, so duly I have to get myself vaccinated,” he said.

Deputy Director of Health Services (Tiruppur) K. Jegadeesh Kumar also took the vaccine shot on Monday. He said the Covishield vaccine was administered to him at the Primary Health Centre in Perumanallur near Avinashi.

In a significant improvement, 436 frontline workers in Tiruppur district took the vaccines on Monday, taking the overall tally of those vaccinated to 729.

Mr. Jegadeesh Kumar said 159 frontline workers were vaccinated at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital on Monday, 98 at Udumalpet Government Hospital, 144 at Dharapuram Government Hospital and 35 at Perumanallur Primary Health Centre.

This is in contrast to the first two days of the vaccination drive in the district. While 217 were vaccinated across the four vaccination centres on Saturday, only 76 were vaccinated on Sunday. Dr. Kumar said the frontline workers from private hospitals had also started to take the vaccine shots on Monday and that the number of frontline workers taking the vaccine was expected to improve further in the coming days.