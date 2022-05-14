No active COVID-19 cases in Tiruppur
Tiruppur district remained COVID-free on Saturday as there are no active cases following the recovery of two patients and the Health Department did nor report any fresh COVID-19 cases. The overall toll remained as 1,052 as no new deaths were reported.
