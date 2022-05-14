Coimbatore

No active COVID-19 cases in Tiruppur

Tiruppur district remained COVID-free on Saturday as there are no active cases following the recovery of two patients and the Health Department did nor report any fresh COVID-19 cases. The overall toll remained as 1,052 as no new deaths were reported.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2022 8:28:07 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/no-active-covid-19-cases-in-tiruppur/article65414348.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY