Coimbatore

No active COVID-19 cases in Tiruppur

Tiruppur district continued to remain COVID-free on Monday as no fresh COVID-19 cases were reported by the Health Department and there were no active cases. The overall toll remained as 1,052 as no new deaths were reported.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2022 9:09:51 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/no-active-covid-19-cases-in-tiruppur/article65376170.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY