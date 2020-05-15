No active cases of COVID-19 in Salem

With the discharge of two persons from the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here on Friday, there are no active cases of COVID-19 as on date in the district, District Collector S. A. Raman said.

The discharged include a 35-year-old man from Thedavur and 26-year-old man from Omalur. They were admitted to the hospital on May 4 and 5 respectively. Along with them, a 36-year-old man from Dharmapuri, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital, was also discharged on Friday. They were given hand sanitisers, masks, vegetable kits and neem saplings.

“Thirty-five positive cases were reported so far in Salem and the last two cases were discharged on Friday. With this, the district has no active cases on date,” Mr. Raman said.

The Collector said that persons coming from other States, especially Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi, were being monitored. “We are creating awareness through public announcement systems and village committees have been formed to monitor and inform us if persons from other places visit the village. Persons coming from other districts, especially from hotspots are quarantined, their samples are taken and further action is taken based on the results”, he said. Four containment zones are now active in the district and they would be lifted in the next few days, the Collector said.

According to officials, a 7-year-old boy, who had come from Chennai, is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Deputy Director of Health Services J. Nirmalson said that a group of Indonesian nationals and their Chennai guide were the first cases to be reported in the district.