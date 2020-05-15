Coimbatore

No active cases of COVID-19 in Salem

A doctor cheers up the persons who were discharged from the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on Friday

A doctor cheers up the persons who were discharged from the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on Friday  

Two persons from Salem and one from Dharmapuri discharged after treatment

With the discharge of two persons from the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here on Friday, there are no active cases of COVID-19 as on date in the district, District Collector S. A. Raman said.

The discharged include a 35-year-old man from Thedavur and 26-year-old man from Omalur. They were admitted to the hospital on May 4 and 5 respectively. Along with them, a 36-year-old man from Dharmapuri, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital, was also discharged on Friday. They were given hand sanitisers, masks, vegetable kits and neem saplings.

“Thirty-five positive cases were reported so far in Salem and the last two cases were discharged on Friday. With this, the district has no active cases on date,” Mr. Raman said.

The Collector said that persons coming from other States, especially Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi, were being monitored. “We are creating awareness through public announcement systems and village committees have been formed to monitor and inform us if persons from other places visit the village. Persons coming from other districts, especially from hotspots are quarantined, their samples are taken and further action is taken based on the results”, he said. Four containment zones are now active in the district and they would be lifted in the next few days, the Collector said.

According to officials, a 7-year-old boy, who had come from Chennai, is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Deputy Director of Health Services J. Nirmalson said that a group of Indonesian nationals and their Chennai guide were the first cases to be reported in the district.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 10:57:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/no-active-cases-of-covid-19-in-salem/article31596299.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY