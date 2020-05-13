No active cases in Coimbatore

With a 31-year-old woman getting discharged from the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital here on Wednesday, Coimbatore district does not have any active case of COVID-19 as on this day. The district has also not seen any fresh case for the last 10 days.

The woman from Karumbukkadai returned home with her six-day-old son who was born at the hospital and later tested negative for COVID-19. The district also did not report any fresh case of the disease for the 10th consecutive day on Wednesday.

District Collector K. Rajamani told The Hindu this was the result of coordinated efforts by various departments, including Health, Revenue and Police, and the people in COVID-19 management. “We will continue to combat the disease. We are doing 200 to 250 tests per day. Apart from suspected cases, those tested include pregnant women who get admitted to hospital and people who undergo surgeries. The district will have to wait for the notification from the State Government whether its grade is to be changed from orange zone to green zone,” said Mr. Rajamani.

Since the first COVID-19 case reported in Coimbatore district on March 22, 146 persons tested positive for the disease till May 3. While 145 persons recovered from the disease, one person, who was also suffering from cancer, died in Chennai.

According to A. Nirmala, Dean of ESI Hospital, the nodal treatment centre for Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris districts, the youngest COVID-19 patient it had was a 10-day-old baby while the oldest was an 87-year-old hemiplegic patient. Of the total patients who underwent treatment, nearly 70 of them had comorbidity, a risk factor that could escalate COVID-19 infection.

Of 145 persons recovered in the district, 11 including six police personnel were treated at PSG Hospitals.

A health department team, under the leadership of Deputy Director of Health Services G. Ramesh Kumar and City Health Officer K. Santhosh, tested samples collected from 7,843 people, so far.

Maldives returnees

Mr. Rajamani added that 78 people from Tamil Nadu who were repatriated from the Maldives and reached Coimbatore via Kochi were also subjected to COVID-19 test. Three out of 53 people, who came in the first batch tested positive and they belonged to Tiruchi and Cuddalore districts. Of the 25 persons who came in second batch, two were from Coimbatore. While 22 persons were sent to their respective districts, one person got admitted to a private hospital, he said.