NMR trains cancelled

Salem Division of Southern Railway has announced the cancellation of train services on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) section on Thursday and Friday as boulders fell on the railway track following heavy rain in the Nilgiris district.

A release said the boulders fell on the railway track between Kallar and Hillgrove Junctions of the NMR section late on Wednesday.

On Thursday, train no. 06136 Mettupalayam – Udhagamandalam special train left Mettupalayam Junction at the scheduled time of 7.10 a.m. and was stopped before the spot where the track was obstructed by the boulders.

Following this, the train service was cancelled and the railway officials arranged four buses from Kallar railway station to help the stranded passengers reach Udhagamandalam. As the clearing of the boulders could not be completed in a short span of time, train no. 06137 Udhagamandalam – Mettupalayam special train was also cancelled on Thursday.

Subsequently, the Salem Division announced the cancellation of train no. 06136 and train no. 06137 on Friday due to maintenance works. However, the NMR services between Coonoor and Udhagamandalam will continue uninterrupted on Friday, according to the release.