NMR train service cancelled

A landslip between Kallar – Hillgrove railway stations of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) led to the cancellation of the NMR services between Mettuppalayam - Udhagamandalam - Mettuppalayam on Saturday.

Mud and boulders have fallen on the rail line obstructing traffic. Train no. 06136 Mettupalayam – Udhagamandalam train, scheduled to leave Mettupalayam at 7.10 a.m. and train no. 06137 Udhagamandalam – Mettupalayam, scheduled to leave Udagamandalam at 2 p,m. have been cancelled. Passengers of the cancelled train services are being given full refund of the ticket fare.

Works are being carried out to restore the train services, a release said.