GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

NMR train service cancelled

Published - May 18, 2024 09:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A landslip between Kallar – Hillgrove railway stations of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) led to the cancellation of the NMR services between Mettuppalayam - Udhagamandalam - Mettuppalayam on Saturday.

Mud and boulders have fallen on the rail line obstructing traffic. Train no. 06136 Mettupalayam – Udhagamandalam train, scheduled to leave Mettupalayam at 7.10 a.m. and train no. 06137 Udhagamandalam – Mettupalayam, scheduled to leave Udagamandalam at 2 p,m. have been cancelled. Passengers of the cancelled train services are being given full refund of the ticket fare.

Works are being carried out to restore the train services, a release said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.