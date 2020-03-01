NMR ticket fares to increase from today

Ticket fares of all the train services in the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) section are set to increase from March 1, officials from the Salem Division of Southern Railway said.
The First Class Reserved ticket fares will be increased from ₹470 to ₹600 and the Second Class Reserved fares will be increased from ₹145 to ₹295.
The Unreserved First Class fares will increase from ₹155 to ₹250 and Unreserved Second Class fares will increase form ₹35 to ₹ 80, officials told The Hindu.
According to railway sources, the fare hike is an attempt to increase the earnings of NMR train services, as the earnings currently stand at approximately ₹4 crore while the expenditure is around ₹30 crore.
The fare difference will not be collected from passengers who booked their tickets before March 1.
