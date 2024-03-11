GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NMR summer specials for three months from March 29

March 11, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has announced operation of summer special trains in Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR), for a three-month duration from March 29, to fulfil tourist needs.

Mettupalayam – Udhagamandalam Summer Special (No.06171) will depart at 9.10 a.m. on Fridays and Sundays and reach Udhagamandalam at 2.25 p.m.

The Udhagamandalam – Mettupalayam Summer Special (No.06172) will depart at 11.25 a.m. on Saturdays and Mondays and reach Mettupalayam at 4.20 p.m., a press release said.

These trains will have 40 first-class and 92 second-class seats from Mettupalayam to Coonoor, and 80 first-class seats and 140 second-class seats from Coonoor to Udhagamandalam. Stoppages are at Kallar, Hillgrove, Coonoor, Wellington, Aravankadu, Ketti, and Lovedale.

The Coonoor – Udhagamandalam Summer Special (No.06177) will depart at 8.20 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, and reach Udhagamandalam at 09.40 a.m. The Udhagamandalam – Coonoor Summer Special (No.06180) will depart at 4.45 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays to reach Coonoor at 5.55 p.m. Stoppages are at Wellington, Aravankadu, Ketti and Lovedale.

Three round-trip joy rides will be operated between Udhagamandalam-Ketti-Udhagamandalam on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, with 80 first class and 130 second-class seats. Departure timings: 9.45 a.m., 11.30 a.m., and 3 p.m. Advance reservations for these Summer Specials commenced on April 10.

