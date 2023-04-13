NMR summer special services for tourist season announced

April 13, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

:The Southern Railway has announced summer special trains in Nilgiri Mountain Railway, to cater to tourists visiting the hill station in large numbers.

Train No. 06177 Coonoor – Udagamandalam summer special train, departing at 8.20 a.m. and reaching the destination at 9.40 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays will be utilised for 43 services from April 14 to June 25.

In the return direction, the train will depart at 4.45 p.m. and reach Coonoor at 5.55 p.m.

Train No. 06171 Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam summer special train departing at 9.10 a.m. and reaching Udhagamandalam at 2.25 p.m. on Saturdays will be utilised for 11 services from April 15 to June 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the return direction, Train No. 06172 will depart at 11.25 a.m. on Sundays from April 16 to June 25, and reach Mettupalayam at 4.20 p.m., a press release said.

Three Round Trip Joy Rides per day will be operated between Udhagamandalam – Ketti – Udhagamandalam on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from April 14 to June 25.

These summer special trains will be operated as Fully Reserved Trains.

Advance reservations for travel by the special trains between Coonoor – Udhagamandalam and Mettupalayam – Udhagamandalam have already been enabled in the computerised passenger reservation system.

Advance reservations to enjoy the Udhagamandalam – Ketti – Udhagamandalam Round Trip Joy Rides have been made available in the passenger reservation system.

While reserving tickets for the Round Trip Joy Ride, the source station has to be mentioned as UAM and the destination station as UAMR, the press release said.