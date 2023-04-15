ADVERTISEMENT

NMR summer special service commences 

April 15, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The weekend special train to Udhagamandalam leaving Mettupalayam on Saturday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Southern Railway on Saturday commenced special service of the Nilgiris Mountain Railway targeting tourist arrivals during the summer season.

There was good patronage for the special train that departed from Mettupalayam at 9.10 a.m. and reached Ooty at 2.25 p.m.

Train No. 06171 is to be operated on all Saturdays - for 11 trips from April 15 to June 24.

The tickets were priced at ₹1,575 and ₹1,065 for the first class and second class tickets respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

About 160 passengers utilised the service on the first day, sources said.

Likewise, train No. 06172 will depart at 11.25 a.m. on Sundays from April 16 to June 25, and reach Mettupalayam at 4.20 p.m.

According to Ooty-bound tourists, the service was a long-felt demand since the regular NMR service departing from Mettupalayam is at 7.10 a.m.

It is now convenient for tourists arriving at Coimbatore through trains and buses to refresh themselves and reach Mettupalayam station well in time to board the special train.

Every passenger in the special train was given a gift pack containing a sachet of fruit juice, a chocolate, and biscuits.

Most of the tourists deem their visit to Ooty complete only with a travel by the train whereby they get to witness abundant greenery, waterfalls, rocks and tunnels en route.

Advance reservations for travel by the special train has been enabled in the computerised passenger reservation system.

Tourists can also make advance reservations to enjoy the Udhagamandalam – Ketti – Udhagamandalam Round Trip Joy Rides.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US