NMR summer special service commences 

April 15, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Southern Railway on Saturday commenced special service of the Nilgiris Mountain Railway targeting tourist arrivals during the summer season.

There was good patronage for the special train that departed from Mettupalayam at 9.10 a.m. and reached Ooty at 2.25 p.m.

Train No. 06171 is to be operated on all Saturdays - for 11 trips from April 15 to June 24.

The tickets were priced at ₹1,575 and ₹1,065 for the first class and second class tickets respectively.

About 160 passengers utilised the service on the first day, sources said.

Likewise, train No. 06172 will depart at 11.25 a.m. on Sundays from April 16 to June 25, and reach Mettupalayam at 4.20 p.m.

According to Ooty-bound tourists, the service was a long-felt demand since the regular NMR service departing from Mettupalayam is at 7.10 a.m.

It is now convenient for tourists arriving at Coimbatore through trains and buses to refresh themselves and reach Mettupalayam station well in time to board the special train.

Every passenger in the special train was given a gift pack containing a sachet of fruit juice, a chocolate, and biscuits.

Most of the tourists deem their visit to Ooty complete only with a travel by the train whereby they get to witness abundant greenery, waterfalls, rocks and tunnels en route.

Advance reservations for travel by the special train has been enabled in the computerised passenger reservation system.

Tourists can also make advance reservations to enjoy the Udhagamandalam – Ketti – Udhagamandalam Round Trip Joy Rides.