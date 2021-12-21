NMR services to resume from today

The Salem Division of Southern Railway has announced that the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) train services between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam, which remained cancelled for nearly two months, will resume from December 22.

A release said the railway track in the Mettupalayam – Coonoor section of NMR, that was damaged following heavy rain had been restored.

Following this, Train No. 56136 Mettupalayam – Udhagamandalam and Train No. 56137 Udhagamandalam – Mettupalayam would resume service on December 22.

On October 23, the Salem Division announced that these two trains would be cancelled till further advice as the railway track between Kallar and Coonoor railway stations was obstructed by fallen boulders and trees due to heavy rain in the Nilgiris district.

An official from Salem Division said on Tuesday the engineering works in the damaged railway track were delayed due to recurring landslides in the Kallar-Coonoor section.

In the past two months, around 30 personnel from the Engineering and Mechanical departments were deployed every day for the engineering works, according to the official.

The passengers must adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocol while travelling in the NMR services.

Operation of more trains would be decided based on the patronage, the official said.