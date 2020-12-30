NMR services to resume from Dec. 31

UDHAGAMANDALAM

30 December 2020 00:00 IST

The Salem Division of Southern Railways has announced resumption of train services along the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) line starting from December 31.

In a press release, the railways announced that the entire Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam section would resume. The services had been suspended since March 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Upon resumption, the NMR services will be operated as Fully Reserved Special Trains,” the release added.

Advertising

Advertising

One pair of fully reserved special train would run between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam and three pairs of fully reserved special trains would be operated between Coonoor and Udhagamandalam.

The railways stated that all COVID-19 safety protocols would be enforced and urged passengers to wear masks and follow physical distancing. The same fare structure that was in force prior to the COVID-19 outbreak would continue, the release added.

Only passengers who had reserved their tickets would be allowed to board the trains. Advance booking for the special trains had been opened.