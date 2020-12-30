NMR services to resume from Dec. 31

The Salem Division of Southern Railways has announced resumption of train services along the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) line starting from December 31.
In a press release, the railways announced that the entire Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam section would resume. The services had been suspended since March 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Upon resumption, the NMR services will be operated as Fully Reserved Special Trains,” the release added.
One pair of fully reserved special train would run between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam and three pairs of fully reserved special trains would be operated between Coonoor and Udhagamandalam.
The railways stated that all COVID-19 safety protocols would be enforced and urged passengers to wear masks and follow physical distancing. The same fare structure that was in force prior to the COVID-19 outbreak would continue, the release added.
Only passengers who had reserved their tickets would be allowed to board the trains. Advance booking for the special trains had been opened.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath