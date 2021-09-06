NMR services resume after over four months

06 September 2021 23:33 IST

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) services that was suspended for over four months resumed from Monday.

The train no. 06136, left Mettupalayam Junction at 7.10 a.m. on Monday with 105 passengers, a railway official said. With the capacity of the train being 133 passengers, the occupancy was nearly 80% on the first day, he said.

As the NMR trains are being operated as fully reserved special trains, the passengers were advised to prefer booking their tickets online to prevent crowding at the passenger reservation system (PRS) counter, the official said.

Tourists on board the train expressed their joy at having experienced a train ride.

Ram Kumar, a tourist from Chennai, said that he didn’t want to pass up an opportunity to travel on board the NMR, and had delayed leaving for Chennai by two days to take the train.

In a press release, the Salem Division of Southern Railways said that one fully reserved special train will run between Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam and three fully reserved special trains will be operated between Coonoor – Udagamandalam. The railways said that only reserved passengers will be allowed to board the train.

“All the COVID-19 safety protocols will be strictly followed. Passengers are requested to cooperate with Railways and adhere to appropriate behaviour such as wearing of masks and social distancing. Passengers are also requested to adhere to the regulations issued by the Nilgiris district administration,” a press release said.