NMR services cancelled

Salem Division of the Southern Railway announced the cancellation of train services between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) section on Thursday following heavy rain in the Nilgiris district on Wednesday.

A release said that Train No. 06136 Mettupalayam – Udhagamandalam special train and Train No. 06137 Udhagamandalam – Mettupalayam special train will not be operated on the NMR section on Thursday. However, the services between Coonoor and Udhagamandalam will continue, according to the release.