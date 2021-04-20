NMR services cancelled until further orders

The Salem Division of the Southern Railway has announced cancellation of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) services until further orders, in view of the restrictions imposed by the State government to contain COVID-19 spread.

According to a release, from April 21 the services of 06136 Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam special train, 06137 Udagamandalam – Mettupalayam special train, 06138 Coonoor – Udagamandalam special train, 06139 Udagamandalam – Coonoor special train, 06141 Coonoor – Udagamandalam special train, 06140 Udagamandalam – Coonoor special train, 06143 Coonoor – Udagamandalam special train and 06142 Udagamandalam – Coonoor special train have been cancelled until further orders.