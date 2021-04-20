Coimbatore

NMR services cancelled until further orders

The Salem Division of the Southern Railway has announced cancellation of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) services until further orders, in view of the restrictions imposed by the State government to contain COVID-19 spread.

According to a release, from April 21 the services of 06136 Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam special train, 06137 Udagamandalam – Mettupalayam special train, 06138 Coonoor – Udagamandalam special train, 06139 Udagamandalam – Coonoor special train, 06141 Coonoor – Udagamandalam special train, 06140 Udagamandalam – Coonoor special train, 06143 Coonoor – Udagamandalam special train and 06142 Udagamandalam – Coonoor special train have been cancelled until further orders.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 20, 2021 11:46:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/nmr-services-cancelled-until-further-orders/article34370786.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY