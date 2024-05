The Southern Railway has cancelled the Nilgiri Mountain Railway service on Tuesday in both the directions due to continuous rain in the Nilgiris. The Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam train (No.06136) departing at 7.10 a.m., and the Udagamandalam – Mettupalayam train (No.06137) departing at 2 p.m. have been cancelled, a press release said. Passengers of the cancelled train services would be given full refund of the ticket fare, the release said.