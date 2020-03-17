NMR services cancelled till March 31

UDHAGAMANDALAM

17 March 2020 23:52 IST

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) services have been cancelled from Wednesday till March 31, the Salem division of the Southern Railways announced.

In a press release, the railways said that the services had been cancelled following the shutdown of all tourist places in the district. Services between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam as well as shorter services operating between Udhagamandalam and Coonoor had been cancelled, the railways announced.

