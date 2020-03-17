Coimbatore

NMR services cancelled till March 31

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) services have been cancelled from Wednesday till March 31, the Salem division of the Southern Railways announced.

In a press release, the railways said that the services had been cancelled following the shutdown of all tourist places in the district. Services between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam as well as shorter services operating between Udhagamandalam and Coonoor had been cancelled, the railways announced.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2020 11:53:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/nmr-services-cancelled-till-march-31/article31093806.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY