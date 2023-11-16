NMR service cancellation extended till Nov. 18

November 16, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Southern Railway has extended cancellation of Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) service in Mettupalayam-Udagamandalam sector till November 18 in view of continuing heavy rain. Due to obstruction in the railway track between Kallar and Coonoor railway stations due to landslips at many locations, the Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam – Mettupalayam trains (No.06136 / 06137) were cancelled from November 9 to 16.

Trees had fallen and ballast and soil beneath the track were also washed away near Kallar. Railway personnel were engaged in restoration works despite the inclement weather and hostile terrain, a release said.

However, the Coonoor – Udagamandalam – Coonoor train services were being operated. Passengers would be given full refund of ticket fare for the cancelled train services, the release added.

